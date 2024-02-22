Man enters Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with air gun

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical college police have registered a case against a man with criminal antecedents after he tried to enter the casualty ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital carrying an air gun.

Satheesh Sravan, a native of Njekkadu, was stopped by the security guards after they spotted he was hiding something in his waist. They frisked him and found that he was carrying a gun. Though they got hold of Satheesh, he managed to flee.

The medical college police later arrived at the spot and checked the gun. It was found that Satheesh had kept an air gun with him. The police said Satheesh came to visit his friend, who had suffered a leg fracture, and who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police added that Satheesh had several criminal cases against him and the motive behind him keeping the air gun, which does not require a licence, was not known yet.