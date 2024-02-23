Centre’s intimidation to withdraw case shows our claims are true: Kerala Finance Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre is blackmailing the state government as the financial year nears its end, a time when the state has to make huge payments, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. The Centre’s insistence to withdraw the petition in the Supreme Court is against the Constitution and the principles of federalism. He said the state is expecting an interim order from the apex court.
“Liquidity is crucial for a government and the state should get money on time. The state requires an immediate decision on the matter and hence an interim order was sought,” he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.
“The Centre has taken a stand that the normal additional borrowing space of Rs 13,609 could be sanctioned only if the suit is withdrawn. The state was forced to approach the court as all other options failed. The Centre’s intimidation to withdraw the court case shows that Kerala’s claims were true,” he said.
The minister said Kerala was eligible for the additional borrowing space of Rs 13,609 crore. This includes Rs 4,866 crore for power sector reforms, Rs 4,323 crore, which was earlier denied due to a miscalculation of funds parked in the public account, and Rs 2,543 as a replacement loan.
“The Centre is blackmailing the state by raising the demand that the borrowing sanction would be given only if the court case is withdrawn. The Centre is pressurising the state since Kerala’s arguments in the SC hold merit,” he said.
The upper ceiling on market borrowings by state governments is 3% of their GSDP. Apart from that 0.5% is granted for power sector reforms. But last year, the state was allowed to take only 2.44% of the GSDP, he added.
The minister said the central government’s fiscal deficit was 6.4% last year, 5.8% this year and 5.1% next year. The Centre is availing of double the borrowing entitlement of states. The tax share for the state dipped by half over the years. The state government suffered a loss of Rs 18,000 crore due to the drop in devolution from central taxes. The loss was Rs 21,000 crore this year. The discontinuation of GST compensation and drop in revenue deficit grants also affected the state’s finances. To make things worse, the state is denied its eligible share in CSS projects. These issues were raised with the central government by the chief minister and finance minister several times.
The minister said several other states too have raised complaints against the Centre over the denial of funds.
Reeling under crisis
Balagopal said Kerala was eligible for the additional borrowing space of Rs 13,609cr
This includes Rs 4,866cr for power sector reforms, Rs 4,323 cr, which was earlier denied due to a miscalculation of funds parked in the public account, and Rs 2,543 as a replacement loan
Centre now says borrowing sanction would be given only if court case is withdrawn