Centre’s intimidation to withdraw case shows our claims are true: Kerala Finance Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre is blackmailing the state government as the financial year nears its end, a time when the state has to make huge payments, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. The Centre’s insistence to withdraw the petition in the Supreme Court is against the Constitution and the principles of federalism. He said the state is expecting an interim order from the apex court.

“Liquidity is crucial for a government and the state should get money on time. The state requires an immediate decision on the matter and hence an interim order was sought,” he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

“The Centre has taken a stand that the normal additional borrowing space of Rs 13,609 could be sanctioned only if the suit is withdrawn. The state was forced to approach the court as all other options failed. The Centre’s intimidation to withdraw the court case shows that Kerala’s claims were true,” he said.