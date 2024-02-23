Fedbank: Kerala High Court stays order banning revenue recovery

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court has stayed the operation of a state government circular which directed revenue officials not to initiate revenue recovery proceedings in respect of dues claimed by nationalised scheduled commercial banks except for Kerala Bank.
The High Court, through an order dated February 15, stayed the operation of the circular after Federal Bank, through its recovery division in Thrissur challenged the legality of the circular.
Government of Kerala, through a circular dated November 6, 2023, had directed the revenue officials not to initiate revenue recovery proceedings in respect of dues claimed by nationalised scheduled commercial banks except for Kerala Bank.
Though the government is collecting commission from banks for the recovery effected through RR (revenue recovery) proceedings, the circular was a surprise move by the government, adversely impacting the recovery of bad debts by banks.
Now the interim stay order from High Court of Kerala will pave the way for continuing RR actions against defaulting borrowers with respect to claims filed by all banks.
Rajanarayanan N, SVP & recovery head of Federal Bank, welcomed the decision of the court.