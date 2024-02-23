Health department chalks out action plan for Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health department has made elaborate arrangements to offer services for pilgrims attending Attukal Pongala on Sunday. The health of pilgrims is a cause of concern as thousands are expected to participate in the ritual amid sultry weather.
Health Minister Veena George requested the public to seek the service of the health department in case of any physical discomfort. She said that a district-level action plan has been set up to offer health services to the public in connection with the Pongala.
As many as 10 medical teams will be deployed at various locations from Saturday.
A 24-hour control room is functioning at the district medical office to coordinate the work of various teams. The control room will continue to function till February 26. Apart from this, a control room under the leadership of a medical officer will be functioning on the temple premises on February 25, the day of Pongala.
A total of 16 urban health centres within the city limits will function as field hospitals providing primary care. Fort Taluk Hospital, Nemam Taluk Hospital, General Hospital, Women and Children’s Hospital in Thycaud, Airanimuttam Community Health Centre and 10 private hospitals will function as contingent centres handling non-emergency cases. The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital will act as a centre for dealing with any emergency.
A total of 100 beds will be set up at the emergency department. Thirty beds will be ensured in ward 26 for the treatment of burns. A medical team consisting of a doctor, staff nurse and assistants will work in two shifts from 7 am to 10 pm till February 26. Another medical team consisting of paediatricians, staff nurses and nursing assistants are looking after the medical care of the children participating in the ‘Kuthiyottam’ ritual.
Apart from this, IMA’s medical team consisting of 5 doctors and staff nurses will provide medical assistance on the Attukal Bhagavthi temple premises on the day of Pongala.
Two Kaniv 108 ambulances have been deployed on the temple premises till February 26. Apart from this, 10 ambulances from other departments and 7 ambulances from private hospitals have also been arranged.
Ambulances of the health department, other departments and voluntary organisations will deployed at 20 locations identified by the police department.
The sanitation team is headed by a technical assistant, one health inspector and three junior health inspectors. For public health activities, seven health supervisors and health inspectors have been given charge.
Apart from this, special medical camps have been set up under the Ayurveda and Homeopathy departments.
To ensure food safety, a control room of the food safety department has been set up in Attukal. Five special squads are functioning to ensure food safety. The minister said that no food stalls shall be allowed to operate without registration or license.
Special arrangements have been made for granting provisional registration during Pongala. “Registration is mandatory for all people and organisations distributing food. Proper food safety standards must be followed,” said the minister. So far 365 individuals and organisations have taken provisional registration for food donation. The service of the mobile lab has also been ensured for testing.