Health department chalks out action plan for Pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health department has made elaborate arrangements to offer services for pilgrims attending Attukal Pongala on Sunday. The health of pilgrims is a cause of concern as thousands are expected to participate in the ritual amid sultry weather.

Health Minister Veena George requested the public to seek the service of the health department in case of any physical discomfort. She said that a district-level action plan has been set up to offer health services to the public in connection with the Pongala.

As many as 10 medical teams will be deployed at various locations from Saturday.

A 24-hour control room is functioning at the district medical office to coordinate the work of various teams. The control room will continue to function till February 26. Apart from this, a control room under the leadership of a medical officer will be functioning on the temple premises on February 25, the day of Pongala.