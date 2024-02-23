Landing a driver’s licence set to get more demanding in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Securing a driver’s licence is set to become tougher with the motor vehicle department (MVD) deciding to introduce more stringent norms from May 1.

In a move to ensure driver proficiency, Transport Commissioner S Sreejith has mandated angular and parallel parking, zig-zag driving and gradient tests as part of the ground test for getting a light motor vehicle licence (car). These assessments will be conducted one after the other as applicants navigate designated tracks on a 20m x 20m space, in a departure from the simpler ‘H’ track method currently in use.

To align with Central Motor Vehicles Rules, only vehicles with manual gear shifts will be permitted for LMV licence evaluation, according to a circular issued by the commissioner. The department has found out that tests featuring automatic gear and electric vehicles do not adequately test the driving capabilities of applicants as prescribed in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, and it would create serious safety issues.

To ensure efficiency and effectiveness, driving tests conducted by motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) will be limited to 30 applicants a day, with a mix of new and previously unsuccessful applicants.

NEW NORMS

Only vehicles with manual gear shifts will be permitted for LMV licence evaluation

Only motorcycles with an engine capacity of 95 cc and above, and those with foot gear shift shall be used for tests under ‘motorcycle with gear’ category

Road tests for motorcycles should be conducted on public roads and not on grounds

Tests conducted by motor vehicle inspectors limited to 30 applicants a day

State driving schools told to replace ‘old’ vehicles

The applications for learner’s licence shall also be restricted proportionate to the number of driving tests conducted. Conducting more than 30 tests a day is considered inefficient and the officers will face departmental action, the circular said.

The circular makes it mandatory for officials to conduct road tests for two-wheelers on public roads rather than on grounds. Officials will be failing in their duties if the test is conducted on the ground, the circular warned.

Only motorcycles with an engine capacity of 95 cc and above, and those with foot gear shift shall be used for tests under the ‘motorcycle with gear’ category.

In computerised driving testing tracks, separate provisions will be made for angular, parallel, zig-zag parking, and gradient tests for LMV licence test.

Driving schools have been instructed to replace vehicles older than 15 years, install dashboard cameras and vehicle location tracking devices, and employ instructors with relevant mechanical qualifications. The video shall be produced before MVI and get it transferred to the office computer where it should be kept for three months. The circular directed driving schools to consider employing people with motor mechanic or mechanical engineering qualifications obtained as a regular course, as driving instructors.

The decision to enhance standards was proposed by Transport Minister K G Ganesh Kumar shortly after taking office in January, emphasising the importance of maintaining rigorous testing standards rather than prioritising maximum licence issuance. Shortly transport department appointed a committee headed by deputy transport commissioner Shaji Madhavan to submit a report.