Water supply to be disrupted near College of Engineering Trivandrum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Water Authority has informed that drinking water supply will be disrupted in areas near the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) onThursday 8 pm onwards until Saturday 6 am due to emergency maintenance work following water leakage at the construction site of gas pipeline work.

Those areas that will be affected are Ambalammukku, Kesavadasapuram, Pattom, Ulloor, Muttada, Nalanchira, Edavakode, Sreekaryam, Pongumoodu, Prasanth Nagar, Paruthipara, Parottukonam, Cheruvakkal, Aakkulam, Chellamangalam, Powdikonam, Chempazhanthy, Pulayanarkotta, Njandoorkonam, Karimanal, Kuzhivila, Attipra, Kulathoor, Manvila, Arashummoodu, Pallithura, Menamkulam, Kazhakoottam, CRPF station, Pallithura, Technopark, Karyavattom, Thrippadapuram, KINFRA, Pangappara, Karyam, Chanthavila and Kattayikonam.