Web news portal booked for portraying Wayanad as ISIS hub

KOZHIKODE : Wayanad Cyber Police have registered a case against an online portal for spreading wrong information that certain areas in the district have become Islamic villages and funds have been sourced from foreign countries for the purpose.

Police took suo motu case against the video that appeared on the portal on February 16. The case was registered under Section 153 (A) for causing enmity between communities. After the case was registered, the video was removed. It was found that the comments under the video were of a provocative nature.

It was found that similar reports are being spread in north India with more spicy details. Quoting intelligence agencies, the news report said that four IS colonies were exposed in Wayanad.