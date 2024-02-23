Woman seeks action against husband, in-laws for pressuring her to conceive baby boy in Kerala

KOCHI : A 39-year-old woman from Kollam has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to director of the pre-natal diagnostic division and additional director (family welfare) to investigate and take appropriate action against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law for allegedly issuing a note containing instructions regarding pre-conception sex selection methods to ensure the birth of a baby boy.

The instructions were issued on the day of her marriage. Advocate V John Mani, counsel for the petitioner, on Thursday, said the husband and his family insisted that she follow the instructions, as they believed a girl child is a financial burden.

The petitioner gave birth to a girl child in 2014, contrary to the family’s expectations, but the cruelties, she alleged, continued.

The petitioner argued the conduct of her husband and in-laws violates the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC-PNDT Act).