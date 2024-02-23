Kerala

Woman seeks action against husband, in-laws for pressuring her to conceive baby boy in Kerala

The petitioner gave birth to a girl child in 2014, contrary to the family’s expectations, but the cruelties continued, the woman said.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service

KOCHI : A 39-year-old woman from Kollam has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to director of the pre-natal diagnostic division and additional director (family welfare) to investigate and take appropriate action against her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law for allegedly issuing a note containing instructions regarding pre-conception sex selection methods to ensure the birth of a baby boy.

The instructions were issued on the day of her marriage. Advocate V John Mani, counsel for the petitioner, on Thursday, said the husband and his family insisted that she follow the instructions, as they believed a girl child is a financial burden.

The petitioner gave birth to a girl child in 2014, contrary to the family’s expectations, but the cruelties, she alleged, continued.

The petitioner argued the conduct of her husband and in-laws violates the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC-PNDT Act).

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com