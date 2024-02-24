BJP internal survey favours Nirmala as Thiruvananthapuram candidate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state BJP leadership has little clue over who the candidate in most of the parliament seats will be, a vast majority of respondents in an internal opinion survey conducted by the party’s national leadership for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency wanted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be the party’s candidate.

BJP state office-bearers, along with the state committee members and the state council members from the Thiruvananthapuram district, participated in the survey. Those who favoured Sitharaman told the national leadership that to fight a candidate of Shashi Tharoor’s stature, the BJP needs to field the finance minister. In the second place was Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. The names of actor Suresh Gopi, Kummanam Rajasekharan, actor Mohanlal and BJP district president V V Rajesh were also mentioned.

Interestingly, the BJP workers from the constituency are believed to have told the state leadership that Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s candidature would be a setback for the party’s election prospects. Rajeev is canvassing for the Bengaluru North seat. However, party insiders told TNIE that there is some opposition to his candidature there.

While the national leadership is yet to open their mind about the candidates’ names for most of the seats, the state leadership was told to wait for surprises. The national parliamentary board meeting to finalise the list of candidates for different states including Kerala is slated to be held on Saturday in New Delhi. BJP state president K Surendran and other members of the board will attend the meeting.

Surprisingly, out of BJP’s six ‘A’ category constituencies, there are no hints about the probable candidates in Mavelikkara and Kasaragod. In Attingal, V Muraleedharan’s candidacy is almost certain. In Thrissur and Palakkad, Suresh Gopi and party state general secretary C Krishna Kumar will be the candidates, respectively. In Kozhikode, the state leadership is leaning towards Sobha Surendran. BJP state president K Surendran has informed the national leadership of his decision not to contest this time. In Kasaragod, the party is learnt to be looking for a candidate representative of the Kannada-speaking section as well.

The state leadership has also taken a tough stand against old guards who have expressed their interest in active politics. Although former president C K Padmanabhan’s name was suggested in the Malabar area, the leadership ruled it out, citing his age. The name of Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai -- whose term ends in September -- is also doing the rounds for the Pathanamthitta seat. However, Surendran is in favour of the newly inducted P C George.

Senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan’s name is also being discussed for the same seat.

However, the state leadership wants Kummanam to contest from Kollam against UDF strongman N K Premachandran and LDF’s actor-turned-politician M Mukesh. At the same time, Kummanam has not responded favourably to this proposal.

The BJP is also facing rebellion from its main NDA partner in the state — Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) — over the Palakkad seat. The BJP has told Thushar Vellappally about the difficulty in handing over its ‘A’ category constituency. BDJS representatives were absent from Surendran’s statewide journey in Kozhikode, allegedly in protest against the snub.

National stature