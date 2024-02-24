Botched home delivery: Acupuncturist arrested in Nemom death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nemom police have arrested the acupuncturist who treated the pregnant woman who died in a botched home birth at Karakkamandapam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The police arrested Venjarammoodu native Shihabudeen from Ernakulam and brought him back to Nemom in the capital. He has been charged with non-bailable offences. The police said Shihabudeen had treated 36-year-old Shameera Beevi, who died during the home birth along with the newborn.

Dramatic incidents unfolded at Nemom police station when Shihabudeen was brought there. Shameera’s husband Nayas, arrested for homicide, charged at Shihabudeen and threatened to harm him, but was restrained by the personnel.

Meanwhile, the police took Nayas into custody for interrogation. They said they will take a call on booking more people after quizzing Shihabudeen and Nayas in detail.