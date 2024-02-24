Kerala LSG bypoll boost for Left Front

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The byelection results of local self-government institutions have raised the morale of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). In the 23 seats that faced bypolls, the LDF doubled its tally from five to 10.

The front lost one of its sitting seats but wrested two from the BJP and three from the Congress. All the five sitting seats of the LDF were held by the CPM. The Netaji ward in Edavanakkad panchayat in Ernakulam district was the lone seat the party lost to the Congress. The CPI wrested two seats and the CPM one from the BJP. An independent candidate backed by the LDF also emerged victorious.

On the other hand, the UDF’s seats came down from 13 to 10. Of the UDF’s sitting seats, seven were held by the Congress and six by the IUML. While the IUML retained all the seats, the Congress lost three to the CPM and one to the BJP. Another seat was lost to an independent candidate who had the backing of the LDF. The two new seats of the Congress party were previously held by the CPM and an independent.

The BJP lost one of its four sitting seats to the CPI. The party managed to grab one seat each from the CPM and the Congress. The party won its maiden seat in the Mattannur municipality, a stronghold of the CPM.

Parties’ Position

CPM: Lost one, retained 3, wrested 4

CPI: Had none, wrested 2

Congress: Lost 5, retained 2, wrested 2

IUML: Retained all 6