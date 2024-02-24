Kochi bar shooting: Case against prime accused for possession of firearms

KOCHI: Probing the shooting incident at a hotel in Kathrikadavu, the police on Friday registered a fresh case against the prime accused for the possession of firearms.

The Ernakulam North police have decided to extend the investigation to Bihar from where the prime accused – Vineeth, 37, of Parakkadavu – procured the pistol used in the shooting at Hotel Edassery Mansion that injured two bar employees on February 11.

While taking Vineeth into custody from a place near the Ernakulam Town railway station, the police team found a country-made pistol with three live cartridges in it. During interrogation, he admitted that the pistol used for firing was a different one, which was later recovered from his house. He revealed the country-made pistol was arranged by his friend. The police are tracing his friend.

“We have registered a fresh case under the Arms Act against Vineeth for illegally possessing firearms. The country-made pistol used for firing was procured from Bihar with the help of a person there. We are carrying out a detailed probe into these recovered firearms. We have identified the persons who supplied firearms to Vineeth and his gang,” a police officer told TNIE.