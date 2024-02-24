Santosh Sivan chosen for Pierre Angénieux Tribute

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cinematographer Santosh Sivan has become the first Indian to be chosen for the prestigious Pierre Angénieux Tribute for 2024, at the Cannes film festival. He’s being given the international honour considering his ‘career and exceptional quality of work,’ said an official communication.

Santosh Sivan will be given the honour on May 24, during the 77th edition of the film festival. On May 23 a master class will be organised at the festival for the master filmmaker to share his experience with the younger generation.

An internationally acclaimed cinematographer, Santosh Sivan has worked with movies like ‘Dil Se’, ‘Raja’, ‘Iruvar’ and ‘Kalapani’. It was in 2013 that Cannes started giving Pierre Angénieux Tribute to cinematographers. In the past, the award was given to legendary film personalities like Philippe Rousselot, Vilmos Zsigmond, Roger Deakins, Peter Suschitzky, Chistopher Doyle, Edward Lachman, Bruno Delbonnel, Agnes Godard, Darius Khondji and Barry Ackroyd.