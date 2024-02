KOCHI : The Aluva police on Saturday arrested a person who siphoned off Rs 51 lakh through a bogus online share trading app.

The arrested is Muhammad Irfan, 21, of Edayanoor near Mattannur in Kannur.

The victim, from Manikyamangalam near Kalady, transferred Rs 51 lakh to three bank accounts as directed by Irfan who promised high returns investment in his app.

However, when the victim received neither the promised profit nor the investment, he registered a case with the cyber police.