Two teachers booked over suicide of class 7 student in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: A case has been registered against two teachers of a government aided school in connection with the suicide of a class 7 student, who was found hanging in his home in this coastal district recently.

The victim's family alleged that the boy took the extreme step on February 15 evening at home after being subjected to physical and mental torture by some teachers in the school.

A police officer said the teachers were booked under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act which is non-bailable.

As per the complaint of the parents, the teachers had beaten up their son with a cane in front of other students.

"The parents also claimed that he took the extreme step due to the physical and mental harrassment of the teachers," the officer said on Monday.

An investigation has been launched and further action would be taken only after that, he added.

However, the officer didn't divulge other details of the accused teachers.