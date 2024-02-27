Couple found hanging at Edakochi

KOCHI: A couple was found dead at their residence in Edakochi on Monday. The police suspect that Edakochi natives Antony K M, 65 and Salomi, 58, died by suicide.

Salomi was the second wife of Antony, who was a carpenter by profession. Antony had two sons from his first marriage, and they were living near his residence.

His son found the duo hanging from the roof in two separate bedrooms around 9.30am. His relatives claim that Antony was under financial constraints and had taken several bank loans. He had discontinued work due to illness.

The police are awaiting a postmortem report to conduct a detailed probe. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after the postmortem examination on Monday evening.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.