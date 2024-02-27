Kerala government orders safety assessment of dumpyards

KOCHI: In the wake of rising mercury levels and recent incidents of fire at waste and legacy dump sites across the state, the government has decided to conduct a safety assessment of all such locations. It has issued a directive to secretaries of local bodies to assess the effectiveness of measures put in place to prevent fire outbreaks. LSGD special secretary K Mohammed Y Safirulla issued the order on Saturday.

According to data from the local self-government department (LSGD), around 20 major fire incidents have been reported at storage facilities across the state in the past months, and many incidents are under investigation. Information regarding availability of CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers, water-tank facilities, generators, adjacent water sources, life-saving equipment, sufficient staff, and others, will have to be relayed to the government.

A checklist to evaluate safety parameters at material collection facility (MCF) and resource recovery facility (RRF) centres has already been handed over to secretaries, with a directive that it be completed by February 29.

The checklist will have prepared separately for MCF and RRF facilities and dump sites. Currently, there are around 1,618 MCFs and 214 RRFs in the state. The order also clarifies that the entire responsibility for fire outbreaks at dumpyards will lie with chairpersons, health standing committee chairpersons, and secretaries.

Local bodies have also been mandated with establishing a fire-audit wing comprising councillors, health inspectors, fire and rescue officials, engineers, and representatives from resident associations to review safety parameters.

“The fire-audit wing must visit the sites and prepare a gap-assessment report. The failures identified at sites must be rectified by March 15. District collectors have to conduct reviews of the same before March 20,” the order reads.