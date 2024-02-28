Kerala: Congress seeks CBI probe against CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan came up with serious allegations against the chief minister, the party demanded a CBI probe under the supervision of the court.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said if a central probe was not initiated, the party would initiate legal steps.

Sudhakaran was speaking to reporters in Kollam along with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Terming Kuzhalnadan’s allegations as serious, Sudhakaran urged the government to initiate a probe against the CM for allegedly receiving `100 crore as bribe.

He claimed that the monthly payment controversy is the second largest scam after the `266 crore SNC-Lavalin scam.