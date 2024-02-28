LDF finalises Lok Sabha candidates list as CPM names 15 nominees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaving Opposition UDF and BJP far behind on the campaign front, the ruling LDF on Tuesday became the first front to announce all of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The list of CPM candidates for 15 seats announced on Tuesday comprises a sitting MP and four sitting MLAs, including a minister. The list includes a politburo member, four central committee members and three district secretaries. All of them will be contesting on the party symbol.

Left constituent CPI which is contesting from four seats and Kerala Congress which was given one seat, had already announced their candidates. The LDF list of candidates comprises four MLAs including SC/ST Development Minister K Radhakrishnan, sitting MPs A M Ariff and Thomas Chazhikkadan, in addition to five former ministers - Thomas Isaac, K K Shailaja, Elamaram Kareem, C Raveendranath and V S Sunil Kumar. K K Shailaja, M Mukesh and V Joy are the other sitting MLAs on the list.

Announcing the list here, CPM state secretary MV Govindan exuded confidence that the Left will win all 20 seats this time around. He said the CPM has finalised its candidates keeping in mind the need to unseat the BJP from power. The Left will be able to bring together anti-BJP votes. The party aims to put forth an alternative that can take forward secular values, against the corporate and Hindutva agenda of the BJP. Govindan evaded questions on the CPM facing a shortage of strong candidates from the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

While DYFI state president V Vaseef was chosen for Malappuram, Samastha favourite K S Hamsa has been finalised as the candidate for Ponnani. North Paravoor councillor K J Shine who was chosen as the candidate for Ernakulam, can be termed as a fresh face among the 15.

In a stark deviation from its usual practice, the CPM has chosen to go with stalwarts and familiar faces, keeping winnability as the sole factor for candidate selection. That’s why the party chose to zero in on minister K Radhakrishnan for Alathur, in addition to fielding three sitting MLAs - V Joy (Attingal), M Mukesh (Kollam) and K K Shailaja (Vadakara).

Similarly, for the first time, the party is fielding three district secretaries - M V Balakrishnan (Kasaragod), M V Jayarajan (Kannur) in addition to Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy. With three district chiefs in the fray, the party will, for now, have temporary secretaries for the three districts, said Govindan.