Kerala government gives nod for Campus Industrial Park

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new Campus Industrial Park programme of the government will expedite the state’s industrial progress, Industries Minister P Rajeev has said. He was speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The minister added that the government will sanction up to Rs 1.5 crore for the infrastructure facilities, including roads, power supply, and waste management. A similar amount will be sanctioned for standard design factories as well. Besides, incentives will be given for production units.