Kerala government gives nod for Campus Industrial Park

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new Campus Industrial Park programme of the government will expedite the state’s industrial progress, Industries Minister P Rajeev has said. He was speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
The minister added that the government will sanction up to Rs 1.5 crore for the infrastructure facilities, including roads, power supply, and waste management. A similar amount will be sanctioned for standard design factories as well. Besides, incentives will be given for production units.
The programme aims to develop entrepreneurship among students and strengthen the industry-academic relations. “It will also address issues of land shortage faced by the state’s industries sector and make use of the vacant land possessed by institutions,” he said.
Universities, arts and science colleges, professional colleges, polytechnics and ITIs can set up parks under the programme. The institutions must have at least five acres of land, while only two acres of land is required if the plan is to establish a standard design factory.