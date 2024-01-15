CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate science fest in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The month-long Global Science Festival Kerala will begin on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at a ceremony held at 6 pm at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will preside over the function, and Lead Programme Scientist from NASA, Madhulika Guhathakurta will be the chief guest.