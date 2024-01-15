Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate science fest in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

Kerala's Global Science Festival Set for Grand Opening with Chief Minister and NASA Scientist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The month-long Global Science Festival Kerala will begin on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at a ceremony held at 6 pm at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will preside over the function, and Lead Programme Scientist from NASA, Madhulika Guhathakurta will be the chief guest.

Ministers V Sivankutty, P Rajeeve, R Bindu, G R Anil, Veena George, M B Rajesh, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Chief Secretary Venu V, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash, A A Rahim, MLAs V Sasi, Kadakampally Surendran, ex-Officio Principal Secretary of Science and Technology Department K P Sudheer, Chief Minister’s Science Adviser M C Dathan, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Festival Director Ajit Kumar G and other public representatives will participate.

