Kollam Block Congress committee president D Geetha Krishnan to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

KOLLAM : Kollam block Congress committee president D Geetha Krishnan is gearing up to participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which kicked off from Manipur on Sunday. Krishnan will join the yatra in Bihar and stay with it until its culmination in Maharashtra.

“I will join the yatra in Bihar. The route will cover Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and I will be a part of it until its conclusion in Maharashtra. Beyond the traditional focus on issues such as unemployment and privatisation of the public sector, the yatra this time will amplify voices against the injustice and neglect meted out to the people of Manipur and other minorities by the BJP government,” Krishnan said. Krishnan had previously taken part in the Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Srinagar. Unlike the previous yatra, during which the entire distance was covered on foot, vehicles will be used to cover a significant portion during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.