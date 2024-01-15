Sexual assault: Police issue lookout notice against former government pleader

“The period expired on Friday. Hence, the police issued the lookout notice,” a police officer said.

The complaint lodged by a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Ernakulam, stated that she had sought the pleader’s help to quash an FIR registered in 2018 on a sexual assault case filed by her. She approached the pleader earlier this month as the case was causing her mental trauma. The woman alleged that Manu called her to his office, assaulted her sexually and also took her photographs on his mobile phone.

As the pleader continued to pester her, the woman lodged a complaint with Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena who handed it over to the Chottanikkara police.

The police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, along with relevant sections of the IT Act. Subsequently, the pleader resigned from the post.