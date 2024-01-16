Congress President Kharge charting plans to woo Thrissur voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi charting visits to Thrissur in quick succession, the Congress leadership too is setting in motion efforts to retain its vote base in the constituency. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to attend a public program at the Thekkinkadu Maidan on February 4. The visit will also see him holding talks with booth agents.

The BJP state leadership is leaving no stone unturned to make inroads into the Thrissur electorate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They are expected to field actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi there.

On January 3, Modi held a roadshow in the city and attended a women’s public meeting at Thekkinkadu Maidan as part of reaching out to women voters. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Thrissur again, on Wednesday, to attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter at the Guruvayur temple.

Not to be left behind in the race for the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, the Congress will kick off their election campaign with the February 4 event which will see 75,000 activists from 25,177 booths attending the mega conclave. It will have participation from the mandalam committees to the national leadership.

“Booth presidents, women vice presidents and booth-level agents will also be attending the public program. Congress state president K Sudhakaran convened a virtual meeting of office-bearers to make the mega conclave a great success. The booth agents will be energized after this meeting,” said state general secretary (organization) T U Radhakrishnan. With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Kharge is set to tour the states which are not on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra route.

