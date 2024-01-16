State fulfilling its constitutional duty of promoting scientific temper: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when certain ‘centers of power’ are trying to do everything possible to undermine science, the state is fulfilling its constitutional duty of promoting scientific temper, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the Global Science Festival, Kerala, billed as Asia’s largest science exhibition, the chief minister also called for a people’s movement to protect science. The month-long event is being held at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal.

“Article 51 of the Constitution speaks about the need to promote scientific temper. However, people who have assumed power after swearing in by the same Constitution are trying to wreck scientific temper through illogical statements,” Pinarayi said in an apparent reference to the BJP government at the Centre.

Citing such instances, the chief minister said ‘certain people in positions of power’ had spoken against Darwin’s theory of evolution, argued that the earth was flat, and claimed that plastic surgery existed in India in ancient times and that the cow exhales oxygen.

“Concerted efforts are being made to widely propagate that it is religion and not science that is the key to the country’s progress. It is at this critical juncture that we should strive to promote scientific awareness and rational thinking,” he exhorted.

He said the GSFK was an apt example of how the state was fulfilling its constitutional duty of promoting scientific temper. The chief minister said steps will be taken to make GSFK a permanent venue for the propagation of science.

Lead Program Scientist from NASA, Madhulika Guhathakurta, spoke about the areas where the US space agency and India’s ISRO were collaborating. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the chairman of the GSFK organising committee, presided over the function.