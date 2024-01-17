CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Left legislators to take anti-Centre fight to Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign with his second roadshow within a span of two weeks, the ruling LDF is set to hold its show of strength in Delhi. An LDF contingent of 99 MLAs and nine MPs led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will stage a protest against the Centre’s neglect towards Kerala.
The protest to be held at Jantar Mantar on February 8 will be attended by all elected members of the ruling front. It is learnt that the government is exploring the possibility of bringing in representatives of non-BJP-ruled states to the protest venue.
The LDF state committee meeting held on Tuesday at AKG Centre finalised the date of protest after considering the current political situation. The ruling front decided to launch a protest in Delhi as the Congress has also decided to organise a public meeting which AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend.
The LDF state committee meeting held on Tuesday had appealed to the opposition UDF to join the protest. On February 8, LDF workers in the state will hold house visits between 4 pm and 7 pm to campaign against the Centre’s neglect. The LDF will also hold meetings in each panchayat, municipality and corporation area.
In an online meeting on Monday to explore the prospects of a joint protest against the Centre, the CM had invited Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty for a discussion. However, the opposition put the invitation on hold as it wanted to discuss the issue with the constituents of the front.
However, at a press meet after the LDF meeting, its convenor E P Jayarajan made a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition for approaching the High Court against the K-FON project, and accused the UDF of donning the role of a mere spectator when the Centre is flouting federal principles.
“If the UDF wants the state to progress, it should take part in the protest,” Jayarajan said. “This is a protest of the common people of the state. We appeal to the UDF to participate in the protest. Can the UDF deny the Central government’s neglect of Kerala? he asked.