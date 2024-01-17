CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Left legislators to take anti-Centre fight to Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign with his second roadshow within a span of two weeks, the ruling LDF is set to hold its show of strength in Delhi. An LDF contingent of 99 MLAs and nine MPs led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will stage a protest against the Centre’s neglect towards Kerala.

The protest to be held at Jantar Mantar on February 8 will be attended by all elected members of the ruling front. It is learnt that the government is exploring the possibility of bringing in representatives of non-BJP-ruled states to the protest venue.

The LDF state committee meeting held on Tuesday at AKG Centre finalised the date of protest after considering the current political situation. The ruling front decided to launch a protest in Delhi as the Congress has also decided to organise a public meeting which AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend.