Congress Political Affairs Committee reconstituted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The AICC has constituted a 36-member political affairs committee (PAC) in place of the existing 21-member committee. Ten out of 15 sitting Congress MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, and four women leaders - Shanimol Usman, Padmaja Venugopal, Bindhu Krishna and P K Jayalakshmi, have found a berth in the committee.

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran who had stepped down from the previous PAC has also been included. Cherian Philip, director of Congress’ political school, who had returned to the Congress from the Left camp, was also included in the PAC.