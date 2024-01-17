Modi captivates thousands in Kochi, Sri Ram chant to fore

KOCHI: Holding thousands who lined up on either side of the road captive to an ecstatic high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday evening, an event that perfectly fit into BJP’s campaign plans for the coming lok Sabha elections.
Donning a saffron cap, Modi greeted party workers — waiting patiently for over three hours to get a glimpse of their leader — from atop an open vehicle. Chanting “Jai, Jai BJP” and “Modi, Modi”, they showered flower petals on him.
The entire 1.3km stretch from near Maharaja’s College ground to Ernakulam government guest House was painted saffron with flower petals covering the street. In a departure from the past BJP programmes in Kerala, “Jai Sri Ram” chants filled the air as the leader passed majestically through the path dotted on both lines with flex boards of lord Ram.
It clearly signalled that the BJP plans to highlight the consecration at the Ayodhya temple as a major poll plank in the state. Tuesday’s roadshow, the PM’s second in Kerala within a fortnight, underscored another major shift in BJP’s poll strategy for the state.
The party, which had mainly concentrated on the Thiruvananthapuram lok Sabha constituency till 2019 elections, has shifted its focus to central Kerala. Modi took out the first roadshow in Thrissur on January 3. The PM, who arrived at the Kochi airport in nedumbassery was given a rousing welcome by governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, BJP Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar, Chief Secretary V Venu and state police chief Sheikh darvesh Sahib were present. From Nedumbassery, Modi boarded a helicopter to reach inS, garuda, the naval Air Base in Kochi. As the helicopter touched down at 7.15 pm, industries Minister P Rajeeve received the PM.
Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern naval Command V Srinivas, city police commissioner A Akbar and other officials were present.
PM in Guruvayur teMPle today, no entry for devoteeS for 2 hrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur, on Wednesday to attend the wedding of Bhagya Suresh, daughter of actor- turnedpolitician Suresh Gopi and radhika. The PM will land at the helipad at Sree Krishna College ground at 7 am.
After a short interval for refreshment at Sreevalsam Guest House, the prime minister will have darshan at Guruvayur temple at 7.40 am. He will also offer thulabharam at the temple.
The marriage ceremony will be held at 8.45 am at the mandapam at the east entrance to the temple. Only a limited number of people will be allowed near the mandapam during the ceremony. though three other marriages at the remaining mandapams of the temple are scheduled at the same time, information regarding the bride, groom and their families remains unknown.
Meanwhile, as part of security measures, entry of devotees will be restricted for two hours inside the temple until the PM returns. Choroonu and thulabharam offerings will not be allowed after 6.30 am. Other marriages booked for the day were either rescheduled before 6.30 am or after 9.30 am, that too only using the passes issued by the police. the temple town was under a thick security blanket from tuesday onward, ahead of PM’s visit.
It is reported that apart from PM Modi, other Central ministers are also expected to attend the marriage ceremony. the religious ritual at the temple will be followed by a gathering at Gokulam Convention Centre at Guruvayur. However, Modi will not be attending the gathering, in which close to 1,500 people will participate.