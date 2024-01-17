Modi captivates thousands in Kochi, Sri Ram chant to fore

KOCHI: Holding thousands who lined up on either side of the road captive to an ecstatic high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday evening, an event that perfectly fit into BJP’s campaign plans for the coming lok Sabha elections.

Donning a saffron cap, Modi greeted party workers — waiting patiently for over three hours to get a glimpse of their leader — from atop an open vehicle. Chanting “Jai, Jai BJP” and “Modi, Modi”, they showered flower petals on him.

The entire 1.3km stretch from near Maharaja’s College ground to Ernakulam government guest House was painted saffron with flower petals covering the street. In a departure from the past BJP programmes in Kerala, “Jai Sri Ram” chants filled the air as the leader passed majestically through the path dotted on both lines with flex boards of lord Ram.

It clearly signalled that the BJP plans to highlight the consecration at the Ayodhya temple as a major poll plank in the state. Tuesday’s roadshow, the PM’s second in Kerala within a fortnight, underscored another major shift in BJP’s poll strategy for the state.

The party, which had mainly concentrated on the Thiruvananthapuram lok Sabha constituency till 2019 elections, has shifted its focus to central Kerala. Modi took out the first roadshow in Thrissur on January 3. The PM, who arrived at the Kochi airport in nedumbassery was given a rousing welcome by governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, BJP Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar, Chief Secretary V Venu and state police chief Sheikh darvesh Sahib were present. From Nedumbassery, Modi boarded a helicopter to reach inS, garuda, the naval Air Base in Kochi. As the helicopter touched down at 7.15 pm, industries Minister P Rajeeve received the PM.

Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern naval Command V Srinivas, city police commissioner A Akbar and other officials were present.