Police rejig ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Incumbent Kochi City Commissioner A Akbar has been transferred and posted as IG, Crimes II, Ernakulam. T Narayanan, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement), has been posted as Wayanad District Police Chief. Incumbent Wayanad District Police Chief Padam Singh has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy). Shilpa D, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Policy), has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Procurement). Apart from the IPS officers, 114 DySPs and five Additional Superintendents were also transferred. Nine Inspectors were also promoted to DySP rank.