Modi unveils blueprint to break BJP’s Kerala jinx

KOCHI : Harping on development projects and welfare schemes implemented by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the BJP’s road map to break the Kerala jinx in the coming Lok Sabha elections as 7,000 odd grassroot-level functionaries of the party listened with rapt attention in Kochi on Wednesday.

“Visit each household in your area and explain various welfare schemes implemented by the Union government. Check whether the family is a beneficiary of any such scheme. If not, check if they qualify for any such benefits. Take them to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra currently in progress in the state and ensure that they receive the benefits,” Modi told the BJP’s in-charges.

It was the same strategy that saw the BJP romp home, overcoming a strong anti-incumbency wave in Madhya Pradesh. The sakthi kendra in-charge is a party functionary who is in charge of three booths of a constituency.

Modi, who started his speech addressing the party workers as colleagues in Malayalam, said he bows before the determination of BJP workers in Kerala who held their ideology and party flag high despite adverse situations and political murders.

Listing various welfare schemes initiated and implemented by his government, the prime minister told the party workers, “You have to convince the voters that Modi’s guarantee is a reality.”

“While the governments of LDF and UDF were ridden with corruption and scams, we brought the benefits of development to the people. India has transformed into a Viswamitra, and our status has improved globally. We have the best relationship with countries in the Middle East and the status of Keralites working in the Gulf countries has improved,” said Modi.

He called upon the party workers to take up a cleaning drive in temples ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ensure that Sri Ram Jyothi is lit in all households on January 22, he said.