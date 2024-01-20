Kerala government mulls curbs on errant entrance coaching centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Entrance coaching centres functioning illegally within school campuses, in which even students from Class VIII onward are enrolled, may soon find the going tough. In the wake of the Centre issuing guidelines for regulation of coaching centres, the state government has also decided to enforce strict curbs on them.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told TNIE that the state government intends to put an end to many “unhealthy practices” prevalent in the entrance coaching sector that are “detrimental to the interests of the students.” “The government is against unregulated functioning of coaching centres, that put students to immense mental and physical stress. Whether a law should be enacted to curb such practices is a policy decision that would be taken after further discussions,” Sivankutty said.