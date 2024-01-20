Kerala government mulls curbs on errant entrance coaching centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Entrance coaching centres functioning illegally within school campuses, in which even students from Class VIII onward are enrolled, may soon find the going tough. In the wake of the Centre issuing guidelines for regulation of coaching centres, the state government has also decided to enforce strict curbs on them.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty told TNIE that the state government intends to put an end to many “unhealthy practices” prevalent in the entrance coaching sector that are “detrimental to the interests of the students.” “The government is against unregulated functioning of coaching centres, that put students to immense mental and physical stress. Whether a law should be enacted to curb such practices is a policy decision that would be taken after further discussions,” Sivankutty said.
The Centre had issued a set of guidelines on Thursday for regulating coaching centres. They stipulate that students younger than 16 years should not be enrolled for coaching. They also state that coaching centres should not make misleading promises or guarantee of ranks to parents and students. The Centre had directed the states to take appropriate action on the guidelines.
While entrance coaching centres are relied upon by students from state syllabus schools and also schools affiliated to the central boards, it is in the latter category that a ‘tie-up’ is more prevalent. Recently, CBSE had acted tough on a few of its affiliated schools for offering “integrated coaching” by tying up with leading entrance coaching centres. In some cases, these coaching centres were found using the schools’ infrastructure in violation of CBSE guidelines.
“In some of the schools, students from Class VIII onward attend entrance coaching in these centres after class hours. After CBSE began a crackdown, some of the schools have shifted the centres from their campuses,” said a source. Complaints of tax evasion by coaching centres functioning in tie up with schools had also come to light recently.
Indira Rajan, secretary-general of National Council of CBSE Schools, said entrance coaching for children before the Class X examination should be discouraged as it would put a lot of mental stress on them. “At present, no CBSE affiliated school is offering such coaching centres within its campus as the affiliation laws strictly prohibit such a practice,” she said.