UDF rejects Kerala state government’s call for a Delhi stir call against Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has decided to reject the state government’s call for a joint stir in New Delhi on February 8 against the Union government’s alleged neglect of the state. The Opposition will convey its decision to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The UDF meeting held on Thursday observed that sharing the platform with the LDF government ahead of the Lok Sabha election could lead to political setback for the Opposition.

Pinarayi had invited the Opposition for a joint protest against the Centre.