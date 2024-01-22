ED harbours political motives, alleges CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that irregularities at Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank were committed at the instance of CPM leaders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the central agency on Sunday, accusing it of harbouring ulterior political motives in protecting the architect of the fraud.
Without explicitly referring to the scandal, he said the state government had taken stringent action against the culprits. The central agencies then stepped in. A person who should have been the prime accused was made an approver, the CM said.
“Who are they trying to protect by making the man, who had committed the actual offences and was engaged in destroying the institution, an approver? The culprit should face trial. But the ED is trying to protect the culprit. Why are they doing so? They want to make him a pawn to politically defame someone,” Pinarayi alleged. He was inaugurating the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress.
The ED had informed the court that its probe had revealed the involvement of many CPM leaders and workers in the scam.
‘Don’t allow credibility of coop societies to erode’
The CM said the cooperative sector in Kerala has grown in strength, but warned that sporadic wrongdoings could undermine its credibility. The state government has always taken a tough stance against corruption, and it will continue to safeguard the interest of the cooperative sector, he added
“As the cooperative sector grows, some corruption has set in. Such incidents would not only adversely affect particular institutions, but make a dent in the credibility of the cooperative sector as a whole. The credibility of the cooperative societies should not be allowed to erode,” he said.
The cooperative sector in Kerala has become a role model for other states, and they are studying the model of the Kerala Bank, which has become Asia’s biggest cooperative institution. The Kerala Bank is doing a business of Rs 1,10,857 crore and has issued loans to the tune of Rs 40,950 crore, he added.