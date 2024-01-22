ED harbours political motives, alleges CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that irregularities at Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank were committed at the instance of CPM leaders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the central agency on Sunday, accusing it of harbouring ulterior political motives in protecting the architect of the fraud.

Without explicitly referring to the scandal, he said the state government had taken stringent action against the culprits. The central agencies then stepped in. A person who should have been the prime accused was made an approver, the CM said.

“Who are they trying to protect by making the man, who had committed the actual offences and was engaged in destroying the institution, an approver? The culprit should face trial. But the ED is trying to protect the culprit. Why are they doing so? They want to make him a pawn to politically defame someone,” Pinarayi alleged. He was inaugurating the ninth Kerala Cooperative Congress.

The ED had informed the court that its probe had revealed the involvement of many CPM leaders and workers in the scam.