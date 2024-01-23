CM-chaired committee to assess status as Kerala aims to become first digitally literate state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A committee chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be constituted to monitor activities in connection with the declaration of Kerala as the first digitally literate state in the country.

A meeting chaired by the chief minister here on Monday was informed that steps have been taken for data collection, training, evaluation and creation of a mobile application and a web portal for the purpose.

The service of volunteers from NCC, NSS, Kudumbashree and Youth Welfare Board will be utilised. The statewide data collection will be held from February 1 to 7 and training will be imparted to learners from April 1 to July 31 as per syllabus prepared by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

The evaluation of the learners will be held in August and declaration of digital literacy at the local body, assembly constituency and district levels will be carried out in October. The declaration of the state as digitally literate will be made on November 1.