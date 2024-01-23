Isaac refuses to appear for ED questioning

KOCHI : Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has once again refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) Masala Bond case. It is the second time that Isaac has refused to adhere to the ED summons.

It should be noted that Isaac was earlier asked to appear before the ED on January 12. However, he responded by saying that he would not be able to make it as he has to attend the ‘Migration Conclave’ being held in Tiruvalla till January 21. Following this, ED had issued another summons asking him to appear on January 22.