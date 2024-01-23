No pay for govt staffers who skip work tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has declared dies non on January 24 in view of the proposed strike call by pro-opposition organisations representing government employees and teachers. The government made it clear that one day’s salary of those absent on Wednesday will be deducted from the February salary.

The employees who are engaged in violent acts and destroying public property shall be prosecuted. If any employee working on a temporary basis fail to report for duty unauthorisedly, they will be terminated from service.

The department heads have been instructed to submit the details before the general administration department about the total number of employees present in offices, people who took unauthorised leave, the total number of employees who have applied for leave, and the number of employees who have been granted leave.

The district collectors should inform consolidated details of attendance in collectorates and other important offices in the district before 11.30 am.

The government has made it clear that leave would only be sanctioned in urgent situations to employees and gazetted officers, including teachers.