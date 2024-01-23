Pinarayi allays archbishop’s concerns over migration of youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The migration of youngsters to foreign countries is a feature of changing times, and it is not due to any problem with the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The public reception for Syro Malabar Church’s new Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil here on Monday turned out to be a venue for a debate between the Archbishop of Changanassery Mar Joseph Perumthottam and the chief minister. The CM said that present day’s youngsters were more aware of the world. They decide to go outside and study there. Parents are forced to accept their choice.

The government is exploring options to retain them here. Steps are being to strengthen the higher education sector. The CM congratulated the new major archbishop. He recalled the contributions of Christian missionaries for the state’s education and health sectors. He also reminded the participants that it was the commemoration day of slain Christian missionary Graham Staines.

The CM was responding to the concerns raised by previous speaker Perumthottam who had said that many people in Kerala think that they cannot succeed without leaving the state. He said the government had the responsibility to convince them that a successful life is possible in Kerala as well. He also extended the Church’s support for this.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan backed Perumthottam in his address. He said the criticism against the education sector cannot be taken lightly. Nine universities do not have vice-chancellors. A significant number of seats are lying vacant in many colleges. The education sector is on the decline, he said.

Ministers V N Vasavan, Roshy Augustine, Shashi Tharoor, MP, V K Prasanth MLA, LSG Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph and forane vicar Fr Morley Kaithaparampil spoke on the occasion.