State gives nod to register more houseboats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has decided to give registrations for more houseboats in Kerala. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss various issues in the tourism sector in Alappuzha - a major backwater tourism destination in the state.

A statement issued here on Monday said that the total number of houseboats that will be given registration will be decided at the secretary level. “Shikara boats will also be given registration based on strict conditions. Unauthorised servicing of boats will not be allowed and measures will be taken to regularise the operators,” said the release.

The meeting noted that the issues relating to garbage disposals have been resolved. Waste disposal facilities will be set up at appropriate locations in a decentralised manner and district collectors will hold meetings with the local self-government institutions and the tourism department to set up more sewage treatment plants (STP). “The work of three plants being set up by the tourism department will be completed soon,” said the statement. The meeting has also decided to give professional training for the employees working in the houseboats to ensure proper behaviour towards the tourists. “The workers should not cause any inconvenience to the tourists and uniforms will be made mandatory for the staff on the boats,” said the press release.

Stakeholders, Minister V N Vasavan, tourism secretary K S Srinivas, maritime board chairman N S Pillai and the district collectors of Kottayam and Alappuzha attended the meet.