Congress seeks probe into spurt in no. of voter ID applications in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state Congress leadership has approached the State Election Commission seeking intervention in the issue of having exorbitant growth in voters list towards the local bodies’ election. The party has demanded the commission hold an all-party meeting to address the issue as there has been a demand from various quarters to include new voters. The Congress leadership maintained that it’s a matter of concern as there has been a spurt in the number of applications to update the voters list. Hence, the party is keen to see that a senior electoral official examines this. In the letter addressed to the chief electoral officer, the Congress recalled that the voters list was updated on October 16. But it was after this that a spurt in the application to update the voters list was identified.

“In the Vellar ward under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, 620 new applications have come. We have understood that several scores of new applications have also come up as there are by-elections happening in several wards. Hence, the chief electoral officer should take this issue, examine and ensure that only genuine applications are added to the voters list”, said T U Radhakrishnan, Congress state general secretary (organisation) in the letter.

All-party meeting sought

