Draft special rules propose higher qualification for school teachers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The draft Special Rules aimed at integrating different streams of school education into a single unit have proposed graduation and PG as the minimum educational qualification for teachers in classes 1-7 and 8-12, respectively.

The new eligibility criteria will apply as soon as the special rules come into effect. However, for teachers in classes 1-4, the new norm will be effective only from June 1, 2030. Until then, Plus Two and DLed will be the eligibility for this section taking into account the huge number of aspirants with these qualifications awaiting appointment.

The draft rules have also proposed integration of classes 8-12 as ‘secondary’ section. Schools with up to class 12 will be called ‘secondary’ and those up to Class 10 will be called ‘lower secondary’ schools.

The Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) section will cease to exist, as per the draft rules. Vocational teachers and vocational instructors in such schools will be redeployed as ‘work education teachers’ and work education instructors’ in skill centres that would come up at the local body level. ‘Non-vocational teachers’ in VHSE section will be re-designated as ‘secondary teachers’ and deployed for teaching in classes 8-12

The draft rules stipulate that once existing teachers retire and graduate teachers are appointed in classes 1-4 from June 1, 2030, there will only be five category of teachers: Secondary teacher, work education teacher, lower primary school teacher, specialist teacher and pre-primary school teacher. Specialist teachers will handle sports, arts & craft in schools.

For appointment as language teachers, degree and BEd in the particular language will be compulsory. HS teachers with PG degree will be classified as ‘deemed secondary teachers’ and considered for appointment in secondary section once special rules come into force.

There will no more be designations such as headmaster or headmistress. Instead, heads of schools – be it LP, UP, lower secondary or secondary – will be designated as ‘Principal’.

The draft rules were prepared by a ‘core committee’ constituted by the government to suggest ways to implement the recommendations in the M A Khader committee report on unification of various school streams.

Administrative changes