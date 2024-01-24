Kerala Higher Education Minister lauds SGOU’s efforts in creating edu access to all

KOLLAM : The Sreenarayana Guru Open University (SGOU) has carried out commendable work in ensuring that all sections of society have access to education, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said. She was inaugurating the dedication of the first phase of the varsity’s academic achievements at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

The minister specially noted the varsity’s courses offered in tie-up with the Local Self Government Department and Prisons & Correctional Services. She said the new Nano Entrepreneurship course launched by the Innovative Studies Department of the varsity was the finest example of how the gap between education and vocation can be bridged.

“Distance learning offers a platform for marginalised sections to attain education. The creation of Nava Keralam is possible only if knowledge capital is used to raise students from the level of job seekers to job providers,” she noted.

The minister inaugurated the four year undergraduate syllabus of the university, its self study material, video classes and examination manual. Bindu also honoured the senior most learner of the university and an Afghan national who enrolled in the varsity’s undergraduate distance learning programme.

SGOU Vice-Chancellor P M Mubarak Pasha presided over.