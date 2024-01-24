Maharaja’s College to be reopened amidst tight police security today

KOCHI : Maharaja’s College which was closed indefinitely on January 18 following clashes between rival students’ organisations will be reopened on Wednesday. The decision was announced by principal in-charge Shajila Beevi S on Tuesday after a meeting with the teachers, parent- teacher association representatives and student organisations.

Tuesday saw a lot of activity at the college where meetings of the discipline committee and the student’s organisation with the college authorities were held to resolve the situation. A lecturer, who didn’t want to be named, said a decision has been taken to make ID cards on the campus mandatory. “Only students who have ID cards will be allowed entry into the campus. This is to prevent the entry of outsiders who are said to be creating problems,” said the lecturer.

It has also been decided to not allow anybody to stay on campus after 6 pm. “It has been decided to close the gates at 6pm sharp,” said the principal in-charge who is also the head of the department of Islamic History. According to the lecturer, the decision to reopen the college comes in the wake of the urgency to conduct the sixth semester examinations in March.

“The teachers have to complete the syllabus and the practical exams for the science courses have to be conducted. So, it becomes important for the college to be reopened and this was conveyed at the meeting,” said the lecturer. It has been decided to increase the security of the campus. “The principal has requested police presence on campus for a few more days,” said another lecturer.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said she would be calling a meeting at the college soon. She said the clash inside the campus is a serious matter and the Directorate of Collegiate Education has been directed to resolve the issues. Following clashes, the directorate of collegiate education transferred former principal V S Joy to Sree Neelakanta Sanskrit College at Pattambi.

The police have registered three cases over violent clashes on the campus. One case was following the assault on SFI leader Abdul Nassar, the second one was filed based on the complaint lodged by KSU’s Amal Tomy and the third was filed by a doctor of the general hospital for obstructing his duty. Fourteen students have been booked for the attack on the SFI leader while 35 have been booked in connection with the SFI, KSU and Fraternity clash.