Nimisha murder case: Investigation team offers prayers at victim’s grave

KOCHI : In a rare gesture, police officials who investigated the murder of 22-year-old Nimisha Thampi, lit candles and offered flowers at her grave, and prayed for her soul on Tuesday.

The 15-member police team arrived at the St Mary’s Jacobite Church cemetery, Malayidamthuruthu, where Nimisha is buried, and offered prayers.

The visit comes around a fortnight after the court sentenced Biju Molla, 44, a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal and the lone accused in her murder, to double life imprisonment.

“We decided to offer prayers to the victim after the court awarded double life imprisonment to the accused. We prayed for her soul. We believe we were able to ensure her justice,” said former DySP K S Udayabhanu, who had headed the probe team.

The Malayidamthuruthu Poura Samithi accorded a reception to the police officers.

Molla had entered Nimisha’s house at Malayidamthuruthu near Perumbavoor around 10am on July 30, 2018, and tried to snatch the gold necklace weighing 2.5 sovereigns that her 82-year-old grandmother Mariyamma was wearing. When Nimisha tried to stop him, Molla slit her throat with a knife.

Hearing Nimisha’s screams, her paternal uncle Eliyas rushed to the spot but was attacked by Molla. Nimisha died on the way to the hospital.