Trip no. 34, Daphne, 91, still hooked to Kerala

KOCHI : It is not often that you hear of a person in their nineties travelling to a distant country all alone. For many, this may be unimaginable. Well, Englishwoman Daphne Clara Richards is one such person.

A resident of Hampshire in England, Daphne — who turns 92 in June — has been visiting Kerala frequently since 2002. Her favourite destination is Marari Beach in Mararikulam, Alappuzha. On Tuesday, she reached Kerala yet again, on her 34th visit.

So how did her love affair with God’s Own Country begin? “It happened in 2001. I had come on a tour package to India, and the itinerary had Kerala as one of the places,” says Daphne, who worked as a secretary in the police force. Once she reached Kerala, she was mesmerised by the beauty of Marari beach. “The people and the place hooked me,” says Daphne, who now considers Kerala her second home. “It is a special place for me. I have many friends here,” she says.

Daphne has been alone ever since her husband, a police officer, passed away 29 years ago. The couple has no children. Daphne says her husband was never into travelling.

“I met him while working at the police department. He was 18 years elder to me,” she says. “After he passed away, I decided to travel,” she says.

For Daphne, Kerala is her second home

“Every year, I visit Kerala towards the middle or end of January and stay here for a month before returning. I come back again in September. The only break I took was during the pandemic. Once things returned to normal, I resumed my travel in 2022,” she adds.

Her visits have been so frequent that CGH Marari Beach Resort has a cottage named after her. “Cottage No 8 is called the ‘Daphne Villa’, and it has become her second home,” says Juby Kattampally, a tour consultant based in Kochi.

On her Daphne’s 34th visit to Kerala, Juby says it can be considered a record. “This is her 35th visit to India and 32nd long stay at the resort here. Every year, she visits Kerala twice for a leisure stay. Her first visit is usually for 14 nights and second visit is for 21 nights a year,” he says.

Age is no barrier for Daphne, and she wishes to continue her trips to Kerala in future.

“I will continue to come if my health permits. I am turning 92 this June and there is no saying what will happen,” she says.