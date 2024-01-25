BJP looks to tap Modi’s push with month-long 'Kerala padayatra'; national leaders expected

KOCHI: In a bid to sustain the momentum generated by the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will organise a month-long ‘Kerala padayatra’ covering all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state from January 27.
BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the padayatra in Thalippaduppu, Kasaragod, on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on February 12.
“The padayatra will be a first-of-its-kind mass contact programme. In the morning, NDA leaders will participate in a meeting of beneficiaries of various central schemes. They will also participate in an interaction with leaders of religious, cultural and community organisations. The padayatra will start at 2 pm and conclude at 6pm covering a distance of 12km every day. It will be a historic event involving at least 25,000 people in each constituency,” BJP state president K Surendran told TNIE.
Leaders of NDA partners, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally, Janadhipathya Rashtriya party president C K Janu and Kamaraj Congress leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, will join the padayatra, led by Surendran.
“Party workers have been engaged in a door-to-door campaign to create awareness on Central schemes and to ensure that all eligible families receive the benefits of welfare programmes. The two roadshows conducted by Modi in Thrissur and Ernakulam have generated enthusiasm among the public. The overwhelming support to the Ram temple consecration also reveals the changing political discourse in Kerala. We believe this Lok Sabha election will mark a new phase in Kerala’s political sphere. The padayatra aims to rejuvenate the party machinery at the grassroots level,” a senior leader said.
Surendran will launch the padayatra with a visit to Madhur temple on January 27. He will attend a meeting of the beneficiaries of Central schemes at Kumbala. A meeting of leaders of religious, social and cultural organisations will be held at Jeevas Manasa auditorium.
The padayatra will tour Kannur, Wayanad and Vadakara constituencies on January 29, 30 and 31. It will conclude in Palakkad on February 27.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states are expected to join the padayatra.
Padayatra schedule
Jan 27: Kasaragod
Jan 29: Kannur
Jan 30: Wayanad
Jan 31: Vadakara
Feb 3: Attingal
Feb 5: Pathanamthitta
Feb 6: Kollam
Feb 7: Mavelikkara
Feb 9: Kottayam
Feb 10: Alappuzha
Feb 12: Thiruvananthapuram
Feb 14: Idukki
Feb 15: Chalakkudy
Feb 19: Malappuram
Feb 20: Kozhikode
Feb 21: Alathur
Feb 23: Ponnani
Feb 24: Ernakulam
Feb 26: Thrissur
Feb 27: Palakkad