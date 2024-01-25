BJP looks to tap Modi’s push with month-long 'Kerala padayatra'; national leaders expected

KOCHI: In a bid to sustain the momentum generated by the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will organise a month-long ‘Kerala padayatra’ covering all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state from January 27.

BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the padayatra in Thalippaduppu, Kasaragod, on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on February 12.

“The padayatra will be a first-of-its-kind mass contact programme. In the morning, NDA leaders will participate in a meeting of beneficiaries of various central schemes. They will also participate in an interaction with leaders of religious, cultural and community organisations. The padayatra will start at 2 pm and conclude at 6pm covering a distance of 12km every day. It will be a historic event involving at least 25,000 people in each constituency,” BJP state president K Surendran told TNIE.

Leaders of NDA partners, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally, Janadhipathya Rashtriya party president C K Janu and Kamaraj Congress leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, will join the padayatra, led by Surendran.