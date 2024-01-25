Kerala

BJP looks to tap Modi’s push with month-long 'Kerala padayatra'; national leaders expected

BJP chief JP Nadda to inaugurate march in Kasaragod on Saturday; Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address rally in Thiruvananthapuram.
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to sustain the momentum generated by the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will organise a month-long ‘Kerala padayatra’ covering all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state from January 27.

BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the padayatra in Thalippaduppu, Kasaragod, on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Thiruvananthapuram on February 12.

“The padayatra will be a first-of-its-kind mass contact programme. In the morning, NDA leaders will participate in a meeting of beneficiaries of various central schemes. They will also participate in an interaction with leaders of religious, cultural and community organisations. The padayatra will start at 2 pm and conclude at 6pm covering a distance of 12km every day. It will be a historic event involving at least 25,000 people in each constituency,” BJP state president K Surendran told TNIE.

Leaders of NDA partners, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally, Janadhipathya Rashtriya party president C K Janu and Kamaraj Congress leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, will join the padayatra, led by Surendran.

“Party workers have been engaged in a door-to-door campaign to create awareness on Central schemes and to ensure that all eligible families receive the benefits of welfare programmes. The two roadshows conducted by Modi in Thrissur and Ernakulam have generated enthusiasm among the public. The overwhelming support to the Ram temple consecration also reveals the changing political discourse in Kerala. We believe this Lok Sabha election will mark a new phase in Kerala’s political sphere. The padayatra aims to rejuvenate the party machinery at the grassroots level,” a senior leader said.

Surendran will launch the padayatra with a visit to Madhur temple on January 27. He will attend a meeting of the beneficiaries of Central schemes at Kumbala. A meeting of leaders of religious, social and cultural organisations will be held at Jeevas Manasa auditorium.

The padayatra will tour Kannur, Wayanad and Vadakara constituencies on January 29, 30 and 31. It will conclude in Palakkad on February 27.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states are expected to join the padayatra.

Padayatra schedule

  • Jan 27: Kasaragod

  • Jan 29: Kannur

  • Jan 30: Wayanad

  • Jan 31: Vadakara

  • Feb 3: Attingal

  • Feb 5: Pathanamthitta

  • Feb 6: Kollam

  • Feb 7: Mavelikkara

  • Feb 9: Kottayam

  • Feb 10: Alappuzha

  • Feb 12: Thiruvananthapuram

  • Feb 14: Idukki

  • Feb 15: Chalakkudy

  • Feb 19: Malappuram

  • Feb 20: Kozhikode

  • Feb 21: Alathur

  • Feb 23: Ponnani

  • Feb 24: Ernakulam

  • Feb 26: Thrissur

  • Feb 27: Palakkad

