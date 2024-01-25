Kerala: Nepali gang including house help sedate Hariharapuram family, decamp with gold, cash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-member Nepali gang, including a woman working as a maid, robbed a house at Hariharapuram near Varkala on Tuesday night after sedating the residents by administering drug-laced food. The group entered the house of Sreedevi Amma and decamped with an undisclosed quantity of gold and Rs 30,000 in cash.

Two of the suspects, while attempting to flee, were caught by the local people and handed over to the Ayiroor police, who have since recorded their arrests. The police said the arrested have identified themselves as Janak Sha, 42, and Ram Kumar, 48. However, since the two did not possess any documents to prove their identity, the cops are yet to confirm their names.

The robbery was carried out allegedly with the active support of a Nepali woman, who was working as a housemaid at Sreedevi’s house. As in the case of men, the police have not been able to verify her name. One of the arrested, however, told the cops that her name is Sohilla.

She began working at Sreedevi’s house 15 days ago. Police sources said she could have been instructed by one of the men, who is on the run, to take up work as a maid to carry out the robbery.