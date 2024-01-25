Vidyarthi Prathibha Award presentation in Trivandrum on Jan 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hand over the ‘Chief Minister’s Vidyarthi Prathibha Award’ for the 2021-22 academic year to 1,000 beneficiaries at Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram at 5 pm on Thursday, Higher Education Minster R Bindu said on Wednesday.

The award, comprising a purse of Rs 1 lakh and a citation, is given to meritorious students from financially backward families, who have completed their degree studies with highest marks for various subjects in each university.

“The 1,000 beneficiaries were chosen from among 5,083 applicants whose family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh,” Bindu said. The beneficiaries comprised students from 12 state universities and the award, instituted from last year onwards, was the first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.