Kerala: NPP to champion cause of farmers, on way into NDA

KOCHI: The National Progressive Party (NPP), formed by disgruntled leaders of the Kerala Congress and the Congress, announced its decision to join the BJP-led NDA on Thursday.

“The NPP has expressed its interest to join the NDA. We have to discuss the proposal with our partners before taking a decision. In all probability, the NPP may join the NDA during the month-long padayatra led by BJP state president K Surendran,” said BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas after a meeting of the state-level leaders of the NPP.

The NPP will position itself as the champion of farmers’ cause, while upholding its Christian identity.

Four Church heads — Baselios Marthoma Yakub I Catholicos of the Bharatiya Orthodox Church, Ecumenical Catholic Church of Christ metropolitan Archbishop Dr Sunny Alappat, Lutheran Church of India Archbishop John Bartholomew, and Anglican Orthodox Church metropolitan Archbishop Simon Pallikunnu - attended the meeting.