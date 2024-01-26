Param Vishisht Seva Medal for Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Director and Commandant of Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi, has been selected for the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for distinguished service of exceptional order. A native of Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, he is an alumnus of Trivandrum Medical College. Nilakantan was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in April 1987.

He assumed the command of the Army Hospital, the apex flagship medical care centre for the armed forces, in August last year. He earlier worked as the Director General of Hospital Services (Armed Forces), becoming the first Keralite to assume the post. Nilakantan is an accomplished Head and Neck Oncosurgeon.