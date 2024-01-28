2010 Kerala hand-chopping case: Probe against Savad ongoing, says NIA

KOCHI : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday submitted before the NIA court that the investigation against Savad, the first accused in the 2010 T J Joseph hand chopping case, is under process.

Savad was arrested from Mattannur in Kannur recently after he remained underground for 13 years.

He was produced before the NIA court in Kochi on completion of his nine-day custody granted to the national agency on Saturday evening. The NIA prosecutor submitted that the investigation against Savad is still under process.

The agency will file a petition seeking his custody next week again.

The NIA also raised security concerns at Ernakulam Sub Jail. On this, the court decided to remand him to judicial custody at Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad till February 16.

The NIA also requested a copy of the Test Identification Parade, during which Professor T J Joseph and his kin identified Savad.

The report is currently with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

NIA sources said the accused still claims he is Shajahan and not Savad, hence the agency will carry out his DNA test.